Chairperson Of Latvian Parliament Arrives In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of theRepublic of Latvia Daiga Mierina arrived in Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the guests will get acquainted with thedestruction caused in Fuzuli, which was occupied by Armenia fornearly 30 years, as well as the restoration and construction workscarried out by the Azerbaijani state after the liberation of theregion from occupation.