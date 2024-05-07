War Update: 97 Combat Clashes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-seven combat engagements were reported along the frontlines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched two missile attacks and 83 airstrikes, as well as 101 rocket salvos, at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas, causing civilian casualties and destruction to residential areas and other civil infrastructure.

In the past day, Russian aisrstrikes targeted the following settlements: Hremyach of Chernihiv region; Oleksiivka, Minakove, Bilopilia, and Vorozhba of Sumy region; Zolochiv, Petroavfilka, and Borova of Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Andriiivka, Druzhba, Prohres, Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Vovche, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Antonivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region; and Chervonyi Maiak and Ivanivka of Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its presence near the border, conducting sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other hot spots along the front line.

Kupiansk axis: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

Lyman axis: the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the areas of Nevske and Serebrianske Forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine repelled 17 assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Novy, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukraine repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 15 times to penetrate Ukrainian defenses.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times in the Staromaiorske area of Donetsk region and Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, having launched three unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 11 Russian manpower clusters, while missile forces hit two Russian artillery systems, and air defense units destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile.