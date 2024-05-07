               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Russia Engage In Talks Regarding Arrangements For COP29


5/7/2024 2:15:47 AM

 Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijan'sMinister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev helddiscussions regarding arrangements for the upcoming 29th Conferenceof the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29), by Azernews reports, citing the Russian government'swebsite.

The talks encompassed current environmental collaborationbetween the two nations and the preparations for the Russiandelegation's participation in COP29, set to take place in Baku,Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

AzerNews

