US Army Lieutenant General expresses concerns over US military's lag behind Russia in electronic warfare

(MENAFN) At a recent conference in Tampa, Florida, retired United States Army Lieutenant General Mike Nagata reportedly expressed concerns over the United States military's lag behind Russia and other potential adversaries in the realm of electronic warfare. Nagata, speaking at the SOF Week conference, emphasized that Washington is "still falling behind" its rivals in electronic combat, highlighting a growing disparity between the United States and its competitors.



According to Nagata, the gap in electronic warfare capabilities poses significant challenges for the United States military, particularly in areas such as jamming technology, which is crucial for disrupting enemy weapons systems. Notably, Russian forces have demonstrated success in employing jamming technology to divert United States -made weaponry, such as HIMARS rockets, off course during conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The significance of electronic warfare was underscored by General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, who acknowledged Russia's advantage in this domain, describing it as "the key to victory." Against this backdrop, Nagata emphasized the urgent need for the Pentagon to adopt more innovative approaches, particularly in leveraging radio technologies and space-based communications, to narrow the gap and enhance United States capabilities in electronic warfare.



Nagata, who previously led United States Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) in the Middle East, urged a proactive and strategic approach to address the evolving challenges posed by adversaries in electronic warfare.

