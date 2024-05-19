(MENAFN) In a recent call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to deliver an additional military aid package to Ukraine in the coming weeks, signaling heightened support for Kiev in the face of mounting concerns over Russia's advances on the battlefield.



A statement from the Elysee Palace affirmed Macron's commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against what was described as Russia's "war of aggression." While the statement did not offer specific details regarding the nature or extent of the upcoming weapons shipments, it emphasized France's unwavering determination to stand by Ukraine's side in the long term, alongside its international partners.



Macron's announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, with Russian forces making significant gains in Ukrainian territory. The French president previously warned that the European Union's credibility and security would be compromised if Russia were to emerge victorious in the conflict. He also hinted at the possibility of Western military intervention in Ukraine, although NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has dismissed such prospects.



Emphasizing the significance of the situation in Ukraine for Europe's future and security, Macron underscored the need for readiness among Ukraine's European allies to respond effectively to any further Russian aggression. However, his assertive stance has drawn criticism from Russian officials, who accuse him of contributing to the escalation of the crisis with his "belligerent rhetoric."



As France prepares to bolster its military support for Ukraine, the international community remains vigilant amid the ongoing conflict, with hopes for a peaceful resolution to the crisis diminishing as hostilities intensify.

