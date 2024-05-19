London says no agreement between Moscow, Kiev

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Times Radio, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps reaffirmed the United Kingdom's steadfast stance against any solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that involves concessions to Moscow. Shapps emphasized that Britain will not support any agreement perceived to benefit Russia at the expense of Ukraine's territorial integrity.



As one of the largest arms donors to Kiev, the United Kingdom has escalated its rhetoric in recent weeks, indicating that British-supplied weapons to Ukraine could potentially be utilized for operations deep inside Russia. This stance has drawn criticism from Moscow, prompting the Russian government to summon the UK ambassador and issue warnings of possible retaliation, including targeting British military facilities and equipment in Ukraine and beyond.



Addressing the issue of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 following a controversial referendum, Shapps reiterated London's position that the peninsula remains an "integral part of Ukraine." He underscored that British-supplied weaponry could be utilized by Kiev to target Russian-controlled territories, including Crimea.



Rejecting the notion of London's endorsement of any agreement between Moscow and Kiev, Shapps emphasized the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression. He stressed that the conflict could only be resolved through military means, advocating for increased arms shipments to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.



Shapps' remarks highlight the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, signaling a continued stance against concessions to Russia in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

