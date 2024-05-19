Wreckage Of Downed Drones Fell In Residential Area In Odesa, Administrative Building Damaged In The Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, an administrative building was damaged as a result of the fall of debris from enemy drones, and in Odesa, debris fell into a yard in a residential area.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces in Telegram .

Last night, the Russian army attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. The air defence forces fought for more than six hours.

Southern air defence forces destroyed 24 attack drones, including 20 in Odesa region , three in Kherson region and one in Mykolaiv region.

An administrative building in Odesa region was damaged by falling debris. In Odesa, debris fell into a yard in a residential area. There were no casualties.

On the morning of 19 May, Russians launched an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, which was destroyed by air defence forces.

