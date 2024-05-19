Russian Army Fired 459 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over 24 Hours, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops conducted 459 attacks on seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, one person was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 459 times. Seven settlements were under enemy fire," the statement reads.

According to Fedorov, one woman was wounded during an enemy attack on Vasylivka district.

Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked by 243 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications.

The Russians fire 13 times at Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy made 203 artillery attacks on the territory of Hulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

"There were 8 reports of residential buildings being destroyed," the head of the regional administration said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region.