Microsoft to switch its "Call of Duty" release strategy to subscription model

(MENAFN) In a significant strategic shift, Microsoft is reportedly poised to alter the distribution approach for the highly popular video game franchise, “Call of Duty,” by integrating it into its subscription service rather than continuing with the traditional method of selling it individually on demand. According to an informed source, who opted to remain anonymous citing the sensitive nature of the disclosure, Microsoft is gearing up to make this announcement during its annual Xbox event scheduled for June 9. This news was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, adding weight to the credibility of the claim.



The decision marks a departure from the conventional sales model for “Call of Duty,” signaling Microsoft's inclination towards leveraging its subscription-based platform to maximize user engagement and revenue streams. This strategic move comes in the wake of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a monumental deal valued at USD69 billion, which was finalized late last year. With “Call of Duty” being one of the most lucrative and enduring entertainment franchises globally, boasting revenues exceeding USD30 billion, Microsoft's decision underscores its ambition to capitalize on the game's immense popularity through innovative distribution strategies.



Traditionally, Activision has released new iterations of the “Call of Duty” series annually, typically priced at around USD70 per copy. However, Microsoft's intention to integrate the game into its subscription service, Game Pass, presents a paradigm shift in how users access and experience this iconic franchise. Game Pass offers users access to a vast library of games from Xbox and other gaming companies for a recurring fee, providing subscribers with a cost-effective and convenient way to enjoy a diverse range of gaming experiences.



This strategic maneuver by Microsoft reflects a broader trend within the gaming industry towards subscription-based models, which offer greater flexibility and value to consumers while facilitating consistent revenue streams for developers and publishers. By aligning “Call of Duty” with its subscription service, Microsoft aims to enhance the attractiveness of Game Pass, bolstering its competitive positioning in the fiercely contested gaming market. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, Microsoft's innovative approach to content distribution underscores its commitment to driving growth and delivering compelling experiences to gamers worldwide.

