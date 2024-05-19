Speaker Of Latvian Parliament Embarks On Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, and heraccompanying delegation arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated withnational flags of the two countries, the Latvian delegation waswelcomed by head of the Milli Majlis working group forAzerbaijan-Latvia interparliamentary ties Kamran Bayramov andAzerbaijan's ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov.
