               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Hammer Thrower Wins Gold Medal In Poland


5/19/2024 5:17:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skidan has gained a gold medal at the2024 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, a World Athletics Continental TourSilver in Chorzów, Poland, Azernews reports.

She mounted the highest step on the podium after throwing adistance of 73.25 metres at the women's hammer throw.

MENAFN19052024000195011045ID1108231145


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search