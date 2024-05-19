Azerbaijani Hammer Thrower Wins Gold Medal In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skidan has gained a gold medal at the2024 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, a World Athletics Continental TourSilver in Chorzów, Poland, Azernews reports.
She mounted the highest step on the podium after throwing adistance of 73.25 metres at the women's hammer throw.
MENAFN19052024000195011045ID1108231145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.