F-1 Hand Grenade Discovered In Azerbaijan's Sumgait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situationsreceived information about the discovery of ammunition in theterritory of the 6th microdistrict of Sumgait city, Azernews reports.

Due to the information, the special risk rescue service (XRXX)of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved indemining. After appropriate security measures were taken in thearea together with the employees of the law enforcement agency, itwas determined that the ammunition found during the inspection ofthe scene was one F-1 hand grenade suitable for combat use.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by theexperts of the XRXX's flexible group.