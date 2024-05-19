In Memory Of Junior Lieutenant, Hero Of Ukraine Vadym Blyshchyk (Call Sign Voron)

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) His comrades-in-arms recall that his slogan during the war was: "I do not abandon my own".

Vadym Blyshchyk, a 36-year-old junior lieutenant with the 30th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi, with the call sign "Voron", died on 14 August 2022 in a battle on the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Vadym is from the village of Novosilky in Rivne region. He grew up in a large family. Together with his brother Yuriy, they were twins and did their conscript service in Poltava, and then signed a contract with the 30th Brigade. The boys chose to join the army in memory of their uncle, who died during the war in Afghanistan. At the time, they did not know that they would both leave this world young.

Yurii was forced to leave the military due to his health. He later died at the age of 31, and his brother Vadym continued the work for the two of them.

The man was a professional military man who was constantly learning and improving. He went through the sergeant's school, two peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, international exercises in Romania and Germany, and the war in his native country, which Vadym defended in 2014.

The soldier went through many hot spots in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, he was wounded near Kreminna, after which he underwent a long course of treatment and returned to the army and was awarded the Order for Courage, III class. The hero repeatedly made lightning-fast decisions on the battlefield, saving the lives of his comrades. In particular, in the battle near Troitske, after the company commander was wounded, Vadym took matters into his own hands, preventing the breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The command also recognised his work near Novotroitske, when he managed to save personnel and equipment in difficult conditions.

Vadym had a short period of time without combat, when he worked as a sergeant manager and selected candidates for military positions. That's when he married a servicewoman from his brigade, who was the company's deputy commander for moral and psychological support.

In parallel with his military service, Vadym was pursuing his higher education. First, he completed his bachelor's degree in physical education, and then a master's degree, after which he became a rehabilitation therapist. The soldier decided to continue his studies by entering the Faculty of Law Enforcement, but his plans were changed by a full-scale war.

In the battles near Travneve in Donetsk region, where the enemy forces were significantly outnumbered, Voron personally destroyed 15 occupants and two of their vehicles, detected an attack by stormtroopers and ensured the elimination of 30 Russian soldiers. Vadym also saved the lives of two of his comrades-in-arms by providing them with timely medical care. The soldier sustained concussion there, but refused to be evacuated. Vadym's combat history also includes the timely withdrawal of his unit to reserve positions when the Russians blew up an ammonia station. His comrades-in-arms recall that his slogan in the war was: "I don't leave my own behind".

In August 2022, Voron took part in battles on the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There, together with his unit, he destroyed the occupiers, personally shot down an enemy quadcopter, and received information from it that allowed the Ukrainian defenders to strike at the Russian positions.

On 14 August, Vadym did not have time to congratulate his mother on her birthday. It was on that day that the brave warrior fought his last battle.

"The enemy, knowing that the '30' had entered the area, did not allow us to dig in and set up defences, sparing no ammunition, they were shelling our positions with all types of weapons and carrying out assault operations. During the artillery shelling, our commander was in a trench with the platoon sergeant major Dmytro Dyakov. The arrival... an explosion near the trench. As a result of the fire, Dmytro started to burn. Vadym Blyshchyk ran to help him. Another arrival. The commander covered Dmytro with his body, but unfortunately, it did not save him, both of them died. Only in the evening, when the intensity of the shelling decreased, I was able to dig up and evacuate the body of my commander - just like he had dug me up after a battle near Travneve. Thanks to Vadym, I am alive, and not only me - there are many of us who owe our lives to him," recalls Staff Sergeant Viktor Makhnovets.

Vadym Blyshchyk was buried in Zvyagel, Zhytomyr region. He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. A memorial plaque in memory of the soldier was unveiled on the facade of the Malotelkovytske gymnasium in Rivne region, where he studied.

Eternal glory to the Hero!

Photo: ArmyInform , Volodymyrets