Biden invokes executive privilege over recording of his interview with special counsel

(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers, President Joe Biden has invoked executive privilege over a recording of his interview with the special counsel who investigated his handling of classified documents. This decision effectively blocks Republican legislators from accessing the exchange, which reportedly led to Biden being characterized as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."



White House lawyer Ed Siskel formally notified United States House investigators of Biden's assertion of executive privilege on Thursday. This development occurred just hours before Republicans were set to recommend holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to release the recording. Lawmakers had subpoenaed the audio tapes from special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into Biden's conduct, hoping to gain insight into why Hur concluded that Biden's forgetfulness precluded the possibility of intentional mishandling of state secrets.



Hur's investigation, outlined in a 345-page report released in February, did not recommend criminal charges against Biden, despite finding evidence that he had "willfully retained and disclosed" classified information. One factor cited by Hur for this decision was the difficulty in establishing Biden's intent, particularly given his mental state.



Reacting to Biden's assertion of executive privilege, United States House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) emphasized that this move would not halt congressional scrutiny of Biden's alleged misconduct. Comer characterized the situation as a "five-alarm fire at the White House," suggesting that the Biden administration's reluctance to release the recording further fuels concerns about the president's mental acuity.

