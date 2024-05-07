The Netherlands Plans To Send Ukraine F-16S This Fall

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands intends to start supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as early as this fall, following Denmark, which plans to ship its batch this summer.

That's according to Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who spoke at a joint briefing with her Lithuanian counterpart in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports citing Delfi .

The report says the schedule is in line with the plan laid down by allies earlier.

The allies have everything planned according to the project, which consists of training Ukrainian pilots, maintenance specialists, and handing over the actual warplanes, the minister said.

According to plan, a training center in Romania is involved, where Ukrainians are being trained, as they are in Denmark, the U.S., and other countries. And if allies stick to plan and Ukraine gets things ready on its soil, the first batch of F-16s will be delivered from Denmark as early as this summer, Ollongren explained.

The Netherlands expects to start deliveries this fall, she added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said in an interview that the Netherlands is going to hand over to Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets.