Henriques And Shalal Shine In 'Wings For Life' World Run

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th edition of the 'Wings for Life' World Run (Qatar leg) held at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday turned out to be a roaring success with 480 participants showcasing their skills at the iconic venue. Portuguese Antonio Henriques emerged winner in the men's category with a 42.1km run, while Iman Nayit Shalal topped the women's category after clearing 13.54km. Japan's Tomoya Watanabe emerged the global winner in the men's category as he became the first runner in the event's history to break 70km in Fukuoka, Japan. Poland's Dominika Stelmach (55.02km) won the women's global event held in Pozna, Poland. The 'Wings for Life' World Run is a global initiative to find a cure for spinal cord injury – with 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

