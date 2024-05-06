Coach Enrique Urges 'Calm' In Must-Win Tie For PSG

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique sought to take the pressure off his side going into today's Champions League semi-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund, telling them not to worry about having to win by two goals to reach the final.

PSG must overturn a 1-0 deficit from last week's first leg after a Niclas Fuellkrug goal gave Dortmund a narrow victory in Germany.“The objective is not to play to win by two goals, it is just to win. You can't afford to think about having to win by two goals,” Enrique said, weighing up the possibility of the tie being decided in extra time and even penalties.“We need to score one first of all, and win the match.”

PSG are looking to repeat their heroics in the quarter-finals, when they lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in the first leg but qualified with a 4-1 win in the return – despite conceding the opening goal in Spain.“It doesn't matter if we concede – it happened against Barcelona – we'll just need to stay calm,” the Spaniard added.

He also said the key to getting top scorer Kylian Mbappe more involved in the game was not necessarily to make him drop deeper to get on the ball. Mbappe has scored 43 goals for PSG this season, including two in the second leg against Real Sociedad in the last 16, and two more away in Barcelona, but struggled to make a major impact in Dortmund last week.

“Our objective is that our best players participate. The more they take part in the game the better it is,” he said.“But I want my strikers to be touching the ball in the areas where they can make a difference. I want him to get on the ball where he can be dangerous.”

PSG are aiming to reach their second final, after they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon in 2020. They have never won the trophy, but Luis Enrique said he was prepared for the possibility of a disappointing defeat.“Life will continue and when the sun shines in Paris it is always marvellous. If we lose we will congratulate them and we will wake up again the next day. We might be disgusted, but we will be proud and will say to ourselves that we will get up again and try to get to the final next year.”

Dortmund warmed up for the second leg by beating Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga with a starting line-up that showed 10 changes from that which faced PSG a few days earlier. PSG, in contrast, enjoyed a weekend off, with the French league postponing their game away at Nice until May 15 in order to aid their preparations.

Dortmund's Terzic calls on Sancho to star once more

Meanwhile, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic admitted he did not know if Jadon Sancho might remain with the club beyond the end of this season but called on the England winger to once again play a starring role against PSG, Sancho was outstanding as Dortmund beat PSG 1-0 at home last week.

“We have talked about the short-term future. This is tomorrow, with a very important game, maybe also the biggest game in his career so far,” Terzic told reporters at the Parc des Princes on the eve of the match when asked if discussions had been had with Sancho.

The 24-year-old returned to Dortmund in January on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The Bundesliga side's sporting director, Sebastien Kehl, said on Sunday that they“will try everything” to keep him at the club where he previously starred for four years before being sold to United in 2021.

“We are really happy with him. From all sides we are happy to have him in our team. I think you can feel that he is happy to be with us,” Terzic added.“We don't know how long the story will continue. This is part of the deal, that he is not our player from July 1, but until then we are going to make this time that we have as special as possible. We are really feeling that he is in a good way. I think that big games are decided by big players and tomorrow he will have the opportunity to decide it.”

Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, but they have upset the odds in the Champions League, notably topping their group ahead of PSG on the way to a first semi-final in the competition since the reached the final in 2013. Eleven years ago they lost the final to Bayern Munich at Wembley, and there is the possibility that the two German giants could meet again, in the same stadium, this time.

“What we did last week might not be enough this week so we still need to improve,” warned Terzic.“What we didn't like last week was that we had four players defending against Mbappe. We also know they will do better, so we need to find the balance that we didn't really have last week. If we have come this far we want to do better still and go all the way to win the title.”

