Farahi Law Firm Warns Site Visitors And Users Against Phishing Scams

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, California: Farahi Law Firm, APC, a reputable legal firm in California, has issued a security advisory to alert site visitors and users about recent phishing activities targeting its platform. The firm has received reports regarding fraudulent attempts aimed at compromising user information and damaging its reputation.



The following fraudulent behaviors have been observed:



Impersonation of Employees: Malicious individuals are falsely representing themselves as employees of Justin for Justice, Inc., despite the firm's legal registration as Farahi Law Firm, APC. Users are advised to verify the identity of anyone claiming affiliation with the firm.

False Copyright Infringement Claims: Some individuals are making baseless copyright infringement accusations against website owners on behalf of the firm. These claims are not legitimate and should be treated with caution.

Use of Fake Contact Information: Phishers are utilizing justinforjustice email addresses as false contact information. It's important to note that the firm does not use this email domain for public communication.

Phishing Attempts through Contact Us Pages: Unauthorized entities are sending misleading information through the firm's Contact Us pages. Users are urged to avoid clicking on any provided links or disclosing personal information such as name, email, or contact number.



It is imperative for all site visitors and users to exercise caution and avoid engaging with any suspicious links or providing personal information such as name, email, or contact number in response to these fraudulent activities. Additionally, users are advised to contact Farahi Law Firm directly if they have further questions or concerns regarding these fraudulent activities.



Farahi Law Firm remains committed to upholding the highest security standards and protecting its clients and partners from online threats.





About Farahi Law Firm



Justin For Justice: California's Award-Winning Traumatic Brain & Head Injury Attorney with a Legacy of Outstanding Community Service



Farahi Law Firm (FLF) specializes in brain injury law in California and is committed to representing individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. We have a notable track record in helping brain injury victims file claims against negligent parties for the medical treatment they need and the money they deserve. We represent clients in brain injury lawsuits related to the following types of accidents: car accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driving accidents, and slip and fall accidents.



Our firm, led by Attorney Justin Farahi, excels in securing justice for brain injury victims. As California's award-winning traumatic brain and head injury lawyer, Atty. Farahi is committed to the rights of the injured. He knows that brain injuries not only have an impact on the victim's financial stability but also affect their quality of life.



Website:

Address: 5340 Alla Rd Suite 140, Los Angeles, CA 90066, United States

Phone number: 213-772-4037



