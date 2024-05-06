Kuwait Warns Against Barbaric Attack By Israeli Occupation In Rafah City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait warned Monday against a "barbaric attack" that the Israeli occupation forces intend to launch on the city of Rafah in Gaza Strip, which would result in a forced displacement of Palestinians, in light of the lack of safe havens due to the massive destruction caused by the Israeli war machine.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's complete rejection to the Israeli occupation forces' continued blatant violations of all international resolutions, calling for an end to these massacres, and their violation of international law, and international humanitarian law without deterrence, which exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and limits international peace efforts.

The ministry also renews its call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop these operations and genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

msa







MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108180318