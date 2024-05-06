Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire At West Delhi Car Showroom

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Unidentified individuals fired several gunshots at the glass wall of a car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Although no bullet injury was reported, some individuals sustained injuries due to broken glass, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that an incident of firing has been reported in the area of Tilak Nagar police station and the establishment, on which shots have been fired is Fusion Cars, Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar.

As per the initial information, multiple shots have been fired aiming towards the glass and in the air.

“Some persons have sustained injuries due to broken glass, and are under treatment. No bullet injury has been reported,” said the DCP, adding that the police have initiated the probe from all angles.

Meanwhile, sources said that the extortion bid angle is being looked upon and multiple teams have been formed to trace those involved.

“CCTV footage is being scanned to identify and trace culprits through the route taken by them to escape after committing the crime,” the sources added.