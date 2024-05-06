Atomic Clocks Install On Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The American company Victor Corporation announced that atomicclocks will be installed on the ships, Azernews reports.

The company has already tested this watch on ships sailing inthe Atlantic Ocean.

The company said in a statement that it is possible tosynchronize atomic clocks accurately. The exact time is necessaryfor navigation, satellite communications and the Internet. Atomicclocks installed on ships allow you to synchronize time around theworld with high accuracy.

Please note that atomic clocks are not sensitive toenvironmental influences. Since the nuclear reaction is stable, theerror of this clock does not exceed 1 second in 3 millionyears.