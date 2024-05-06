Remains Of The House Of Pharaoh Thutmose III Found On The Sinai Peninsula

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

During the excavations, the Egyptian archaeological missiondiscovered the remains of the raw rest house of Pharaoh ThutmoseIII (1479-1425 BC) in Tel Hebva (Taru) in Northern Sinai, Azernews reports.

This discovery provides valuable information about the historyof Ancient Egypt. Preliminary studies show that the finds date backto the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III of the 18th dynasty of ancientEgyptian rulers. This was announced to journalists by the SecretaryGeneral of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, MohammedIsmail Khalid. He noted that the architectural structure andpottery shards found in the rest house indicate that it was used asa Pharaoh's rest house. "This is a very important discovery, as thenew find sheds light on important aspects of Egypt's militaryhistory, especially in the Sinai region during the New Kingdom,"the Secretary General added.

Currently, archaeologists are continuing excavations at thissite. The holiday home consists of two interconnected rectangularhalls with additional rooms. Hisham Hussein, director of SinaAntiquities and head of the archaeological mission, said that themain entrance on the central north side leads to a large halldecorated with three limestone columns. According to him, the hallwith the eastern and western entrances, surrounded by the bases oflimestone columns with a diameter of two meters, connects to asmaller hall. Stone thresholds of these entrances are also foundamong the discovered works. In addition, the archaeological missionalso discovered the stone steps of the entrances to the rooms and anumber of small rooms adjacent to the holiday home, facingeast.

Hisham Hussein said: "It is noteworthy that this area was acemetery during the third intermediate period of Ancient Egypt, andit contained locally made amphorae that were used in children'sgraves from the 21st to the 25th dynasty.