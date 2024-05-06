Amir Cup: Al Arabi Look To Retain Title As Round Of 16 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Arabi will take on Second Division side Al Sailiya in the Amir Cup Round of 16 today, with coach Younes Ali saying his players would come up with an improved show in bid to win the second consecutive title.

Al Arabi famously won last season's Amir Cup – their first crown in 30 years – after they outplayed record 18-time champions Al Sadd 3-0 in the final.

Younes, who led the team to the memorable triumph, believes his side has the potential to retain the title despite a fifth place finish in the Expo Stars League (ESL).

“We are aiming to advance with a win with our ultimate goal is to win the second straight Amir Cup title,” the Al Arabi coach said one the eve of the match to be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.



Al Arabi coach Younes Ali

“Al Sailiya are not going to be easy opponents and we expect a tough match against them.”

This season, Al Arabi reached the Ooredoo Cup final where they were beaten by Umm Salal in January with the Dream Team winning the a silverware last month by beating Sharjah in the Qatar-UAE Super Cup.

“Al Arabi is the club which has a rich history and we always compete for titles. We are happy to have clinched the Qatar-UAE Super Cup. The atmosphere in the team is great and all the players are looking to give their best – a better performance than they gave in the Expo Stars League,” said Younes.

Al Arabi's Alaa Al Din Hassan said:“All our focus is on retaining this prestigious title. We are targeting a win over Al Sailiya as we will take one match at a time.”

The 52nd Amir Cup Round of 16 is featuring 12 ESL sides and four Second Division clubs with Al Sailiya entering the stage after a 1-0 win over Al Kharaitiyat in the preliminary round last week.

The Peregrines, who were the runners-up of the 2014 edition, are hoping for a successful campaign in the tournament.

“The Amir Cup is different from the league. If we win against Al Arabi we are through to the quarter-finals, which will be our goal tomorrow [today],” said Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain.



Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain

Al Sailiya's Saad Al Sawan said:“We are looking to reach the quarter-finals but we will have to work hard for it. It is going to be a tough match for both the teams.”

Amir Cup an opportunity to make amends: Al Duhail coach

In the first Round of 16 clash today, four-time champions Al Duhail will play Al Shamal at Al Janoub Stadium with their sights set on the title.

The Red Knights, who won a treble last season, have so far endured an abysmal season finishing at a dismal sixth place as the defending champions in the top flight ESL after failing to go beyond the group stage in the AFC Champions League. They also suffered defeat against Shabab Al Ahli in the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Shield.

“There is disappointment among the entire Al Duhail team members and fans but this Amir Cup is an opportunity for us to make amends,” Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier said yesterday.



“Each member of the squad is aware of the importance of this tournament. There are no second chances and our match against Al Shamal is very important. It will not be an easy match and I have told my players to focus on Al Shamal match as they are an organised team,” he said.

“A victory means we stay in the tournament and a defeat will bring us new disappointment.”

Al Duhail captain Almoez Ali said the Red Knights will do their best to end the season with silverware which will also confirm their participation in the AFC Champions League.

“This tournament is very dear to us and currently all our focus is on the first match,” the Qatar striker said.

“We are not satisfied with our performance this season and we are aware that Amir Cup is our last chance to qualify for the Asian Champions League. We will give our best to reach the final with Al Shamal being the first obstacles. We must play the match with full focus and determination as a lot of hardwork is required to win the title.”

Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi, meanwhile, was targeting an upset against Al Duhail.

“We are aware of the challenge we face in Al Duhail, who are looking to bounce back after losing the League title. They are very strong but we are also confident and all the players are determined for a win against them to advance in this prestigious tournament,” he said.



Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi

Al Shamal forward Ricardo Gomes said:“We have great ambitions and we are ready for the match against Al Duhail. It's a match that requires complete focus from the start to the final whistle.”