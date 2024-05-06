Meity Invites Input For Electronics Component Manufacturing Benchmarks

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 6 (KNN)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is calling for stakeholders in the electronics manufacturing sector to provide their inputs to set benchmarks for a proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

This scheme is designed to bolster domestic component manufacturing in the country. Stakeholders' inputs will play a crucial role in defining the benchmarks that will shape the PLI scheme.

The benchmarks will be based on four key criteria outlined by the government. Firstly, assessing India's competitive disadvantage in electronics component manufacturing compared to other nations.

Secondly, identifying potential foreign and domestic investors interested in setting up manufacturing plants in India. Thirdly, evaluating the major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that could become buyers of the domestically produced components and sub-assemblies.

Finally, examining the export potential of the products to be manufactured under the PLI scheme. By involving stakeholders in this process, the government hopes to create a comprehensive framework that addresses the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

(KNN Bureau)