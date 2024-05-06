Madinaty Golf Club Emerges As Egypt's Hub For Global Brand Launches: Omar Hisham Talaat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Madinaty Golf Club is establishing itself as a premier destination for global brand launches in Egypt, according to Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer at Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG).

Speaking on the sidelines of the Hechter Cup, Talaat highlighted the recent launch of French fashion brand Hechter Paris' new golf apparel line at the club.“We are committed to partnering with renowned global brands,” he said.

The Madinaty Golf Club has earned numerous awards, including Best Golf Course in Egypt for three consecutive years and Best Golf Course in Africa for 2023. The club's clubhouse is also in the running for Best Golf Course in Egypt and Africa for 2023 and Best Clubhouse in the World for 2024.

Paul Antaki, representing Hechter Paris in Egypt, said the brand chose Madinaty Golf Club for the launch due to its reputation as Egypt's premier golf course and its standing as an international golf destination. He praised the tournament's organization and confirmed that The Hechter Cup will be held at the club annually for the next three years.

The inaugural Hechter Paris tournament on May 3 drew 80 participants. Omar Hisham Talaat won with 40 points. The first-level competition witnessed Burhan Rateb, Hugues Dabban, and Ali Fahmy securing first, second, and third place, respectively. In the second-level competitions, Youssef Tamam, Nadia Ziour, and and Tarek Ashry came in third place.

Madinaty Golf Club, managed by global golf management specialists Troon, has a history of hosting major events. These include the Asian Tour, one of the world's largest golf tournaments, and the Middle East and North Africa Tour (MENA Tour), which draws significant sports tourism to Egypt.