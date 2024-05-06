               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir Cup: Al Duhail Defeat Al Shamal To Qualify For Quarter-Finals


5/6/2024 2:08:08 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail advanced to HH the Amir Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 victory over Al Shamal on Monday at Al Janoub Stadium.
In the Round of 16 match, Al Shamal took the lead first through their striker Ricardo Gomes in the 39th minute, before Al Duhail scored three goals through Philippe Coutinho, Ismail Mohammed, and Michael Olunga in the 45+2nd minute (from a penalty), 52nd minute, and 87th minute respectively.
Al Duhail will face the winner of the match between Al Arabi and Al Sailiya in the quarter-finals, which will be held later today.

MENAFN06052024000067011011ID1108179018


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search