HH The Amir Cup: Al Duhail Defeat Al Shamal To Qualify For Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail advanced to HH the Amir Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 victory over Al Shamal on Monday at Al Janoub Stadium.

In the Round of 16 match, Al Shamal took the lead first through their striker Ricardo Gomes in the 39th minute, before Al Duhail scored three goals through Philippe Coutinho, Ismail Mohammed, and Michael Olunga in the 45+2nd minute (from a penalty), 52nd minute, and 87th minute respectively.

Al Duhail will face the winner of the match between Al Arabi and Al Sailiya in the quarter-finals, which will be held later today.

