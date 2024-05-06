Prajwal Revanna ‘Sex Scandal’ Row: Bhavani Revanna, Mother Of Hassan MP Finds Herself In Distress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving many wondering about the well-being of his mother, Bhavani Revanna. As the controversy unfolds, with Prajwal's father, H.D. Revanna, currently in jail, and Prajwal himself reportedly abroad, Bhavani finds herself in a state of distress.

In the wake of the obscene video case implicating Prajwal, his father, former minister Revanna, has also been arrested. With the family in turmoil, Bhavani's situation remains uncertain, caught between the legal battles faced by her husband and son.

JDS leaders have extended their support to Bhavani during this difficult time, offering condolences at her residence in Holenarasipur. Former MLA JDS district president K.S. Lingesh and Sravanabelagola MLA C.N. Revanna visited Bhavani to express solidarity and provide comfort.

Despite the allegations surrounding her family, Bhavani has remained secluded, grappling with the repercussions of the scandal. While Prajwal remains out of the country, a Blue Corner Notice has been issued for his arrest by the SIT team investigating the case.

Amid this turmoil, Revanna maintains his innocence, asserting that he will emerge victorious once the truth is revealed. JDS leaders have urged Bhavani to stay strong and continue to support the party's workers locally, bolstering her spirits during this challenging period.