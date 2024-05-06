Maha Police Seize Explosives, Foil Maoists' Plot To Carry Out Blasts In Gadchiroli

(MENAFN- IANS) Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), May 6 (IANS) In a major intelligence-based operation, the Maharashtra Police and other security forces have seized explosive and Claymore mines in the Tipagad region of the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli, ostensibly stored to carry out IED terror strikes, officials said here on Monday.

Following specific intelligence, a team each of the elite C-60 commandos, Quick Action Team and two Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad teams, along with a CRPF backup force, were sent to the vicinity for a combing operation.

"At the specified spot, the teams found six pressure cookers filled with explosives and detonators plus three Claymore pipes stuffed with explosives and shrapnel, besides three other empty Claymore pipes. The teams also found gunpowder in a plastic bag, medicines, blankets and other stuff from there," Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

The explosives were intended to carry out strikes against the security forces by the Maoist groups active in that region and terrorise the people during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The BDDS teams destroyed 9 IEDs and 3 three stuffed Claymore pipes, while the remaining material was burnt at the same spot, said Neelotpal, and the vigil by security forces has been increased in the region.