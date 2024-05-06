Akshay Oberoi's Heart-Melting Post For Son: 'May You Always Cling To My Neck Like A Koala'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has penned a sweet note for his baby boy, sharing some throwback pictures, saying he is proof that happiness comes in small, fuzzy packages.

Akshay, who was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer action drama 'Fighter' took to Instagram, and shared adorable photos with his son, wherein we can see the 'little bundle of joy' clinging onto his father's neck.

The post is captioned: "To my little baby boy.. May you always cling to my neck like a little koala, you adorable bundle of joy. You're proof that happiness comes in small, fuzzy packages. #Love #Father #Son #PocketfulOfJoy #Pintsizedjoygenerator".

A fan said: "this is so cuteeee". Another user wrote: "baby bubs".

Akshay, who is known for his work in 'Kaalakaandi', 'Madam Chief Minister', and 'Gaslight' is married to a strategy consultant Jyothi Vynatheya.

He next has 'Dil Hai Gray', 'Varchasva', and 'Ek Kori Prem Katha' in the pipeline.