Israeli settlers raid Al Aqsa mosque

(MENAFN) On Monday, reports emerged of settlers entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli occupation police. Eyewitnesses recounted various groups of settlers breaching the premises of the mosque, coinciding with the Hebrew New Year celebrations. The presence of these settlers within the sacred site occurred amid heightened tensions, exacerbating concerns regarding religious sensitivities and potential clashes.



Witnesses described the Old City of Jerusalem as resembling a military barracks, particularly around the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Israeli occupation forces intensified security measures in the area, imposing restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers and tightening control over access points. This militarization of the Old City and Al-Aqsa compound reflects a concerning escalation in security measures, raising fears of further disruptions and confrontations.



The incursions by settlers and extremists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound have been a recurrent source of tension, particularly since the outset of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. These provocative actions contribute to an atmosphere of instability and pose significant challenges to efforts aimed at fostering peace and coexistence in the region. The Palestinian community, already grappling with the impacts of ongoing conflict and occupation, faces additional pressures and threats to their religious and cultural heritage.

