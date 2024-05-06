Kasadara Technology Solutions Expands Service Offering With Salesforce Partnership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu - May 6, 2024 - Kasadara Technology Solutions, a Microsoft Silver Partner and leading provider of Microsoft services, announces its official partnership with Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. This strategic partnership enables Kasadara to offer a comprehensive range of services to its clients, including Salesforce implementation, customization, and integration.



With a strong track record in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365, Business Central, Power Platform, Azure, and other Microsoft services, Kasadara is now well-positioned to cater to the diverse needs of businesses seeking end-to-end CRM solutions. The Salesforce partnership strengthens Kasadara's commitment to driving digital transformation for organizations through innovative and industry-specific solutions.



"We are thrilled to be an official Salesforce partner and expand our service offering to better serve our clients," said Arunkumar P, Managing Director at Kasadara Technology Solutions. "Our expertise in Microsoft technologies combined with Salesforce's powerful CRM capabilities will allow us to deliver best-in-class solutions that drive efficiency, growth, and customer satisfaction for businesses worldwide."



In addition to its new Salesforce partnership, Kasadara continues to develop and offer proprietary solutions, such as Faciliteasy, an asset management app; LCNC, a low code/no code platform; Pattern Management System; and Integration Accelerator. These products, combined with the company's deep domain expertise, have made Kasadara a trusted partner for organizations looking to transform their business processes and workflows.



About Kasadara Technology Solutions:

Kasadara Technology Solutions is a Microsoft Silver Certified Partner specializing in Dynamics 365 implementation, business process consulting, and custom application development. With a focus on leveraging Microsoft Azure and Power BI, Kasadara helps organizations streamline operations, optimize decision-making, and drive growth through innovative technology solutions.

