‘Focus on low-calorie writing,’ says Ghostwriter Sanjay Lunia

‘Focus on low-calorie writing,’ advises Ghostwriter Sanjay Lunia, emphasizing the necessity for authors to adapt to changing reading habits shaped by the digital age. As the Pew Research Center reports a steady decline in book reading over the past decade, Lunia points to the rapid rise of smartphones and streaming services as key competitors for the traditional reading audience. This surge in digital media, including online articles and audiobooks, has redirected attention from physical books, posing unique challenges for authors.



In this evolving landscape, it is crucial for writers, particularly biographers, to engage readers by transforming complex life stories into concise, compelling narratives. This "low-calorie" content strategy focuses on digestibility and appeal, effectively competing with the plethora of digital distractions. By weaving vivid anecdotes with essential insights, writers can capture and retain reader interest, blending simplicity with intrigue to ensure each page not only holds value but also stimulates curiosity.



The declining attention span of today’s readers, fueled by a culture of instant gratification propagated by social media and streaming platforms, further complicates the task for authors tackling dense subjects. Such environments risk alienating readers with content that is challenging to absorb. To combat this, authors must carefully craft the openings of their chapters, which can influence up to 60% of a chapter's readability. A strong start, offering either informational, entertaining, or emotional value, is pivotal in maintaining reader engagement.



Authors can enhance their chapters with hooks that might include intriguing questions, unexpected facts, vivid imagery, or dynamic action sequences. These elements are designed to challenge reader expectations and spark interest. Furthermore, simplifying content does not imply stripping away complexity but rather making it more accessible through clear language, concise sentences, and well-structured paragraphs. Breaking complex ideas into relatable, manageable pieces is key to improving reader understanding and retention.



Ultimately, today’s authors face the challenge of writing in ways that respect shorter attention spans and a highly competitive media landscape. By employing strong chapter openings, simplifying complex content, and utilizing visual aids, writers can ensure their books remain relevant and appealing. This approach does not compromise the richness of information but rather enhances accessibility, ensuring that books continue to be a valuable source of knowledge and entertainment in a world rife with digital distractions.





