NATO Will Directly Intervene In War If Russia Crosses One Of Two Red Lines - La Repubblica

The North Atlantic Alliance may deploy a 100,000-strong military contingent to take military action against Russia if it crosses one of two red lines.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblic .

"For the first time since the beginning of the war, NATO has identified at least two red lines in a very confidential manner and without official announcements, after crossing which direct intervention in the conflict in Ukraine may occur," the publication says.

The first red line concerns direct or indirect interference in the war against Ukraine by a third party. It is primarily about participation in the invasion from the north of Belarus.



The second red line is military provocations against the Baltic states, Poland or Moldova, which are possible during a period of possible confusion, such as during election campaigns, in Europe and the United States.

At the same time, it is noted that there are currently no operational plans that would involve sending troops, but only assessments of possible emergency actions as a last resort.

According to the publication, French President Emmanuel Macron, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France on a state visit on Sunday, should call on China to "stop Moscow".