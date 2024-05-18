Rally Against Law On 'Foreign Agents' Takes Place Outside Georgian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, another rally against the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" is taking place near the parliament building.

This is reported by Interpressnews , Ukrinform reports.

Some of the protesters came to the Georgian parliament in columns from different locations in Tbilisi, including representatives of the medical sector, who hold posters "We are not a party. Our demand is a European future" and "The future of the country/our health is in our hands", and students.

The demonstrators chant "Georgia" and "No to Russian law" and state that they will not stop the protest.

Police are mobilised near the parliament building.

As Ukrinform reported, on 14 May, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the third reading. The document was adopted despite protests and rising tensions in the country.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law on 18 May . However, the ruling Georgian Dream party has enough votes in parliament to overcome it.

