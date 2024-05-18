J&K SED Delays Implementation Of Section 12 Of RTE Act

Notably, under Section 12 of the Right to Education Act, there is a provision of 25 per cent reservation in admissions to children belonging to BPL families, Economically weaker sections (EWS)

and disadvantaged sections in the top notch private schools. There is also a provision of fee reimbursement for such students.

Over four years after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and extended several central Laws, including Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,

kids from the poor families are yet to reap benefits of the act as government has not implemented Section 12 of the RTE Act.

However, as of now the

students of EWS aren't able to take admission in leading schools of the Valley as the schools do not reserve any quota for the poor students.

“I tried to get my daughter admitted to a leading school in Srinagar but the administration cleared told me that they can't provide the admission under this quota,” said Bashir Ahmad, a fruit vendor from downtown area of Srinagar.

Ahmad said that he was very happy to learn that the kids from the poor families can also study in top education institutions but was disappointed after not securing the admission for his daughter.

Salaam Hagroo, another parent from Khanyar area of Srinagar told Kashmir Observer that it was his dream to send his two kids to top educational institutions.

“...But due to some financial constraints, I am unable to do that,” Hagroo, who serves as a security guard at a private hospital.

Like Hagroo, there are many parents across the valley who belong to EWS hope that the act gets implemented and they too get an opportunity to get their wards enrolled in good schools.

Notably, in April 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir government directed all private unaided schools functioning on state land to provide free education to children from weaker and disadvantaged sections.

According to the Act, the government will cover the expenses of educating these underprivileged children.

An official from the school education department told Kashmir Observer that the government is not ready to reimburse fees to the private schools that's why the private schools are reluctant in providing the admission.

Piyush Singla, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department and Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir didn't respond to phone calls of this reporter. We will update the story as the response comes.

