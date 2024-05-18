Azerbaijani Boxers Win 27 Medals At Heydar Aliyev Cup 2024 International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Junior Azerbaijani boxers clinched a total of 27 medals,comprising six golds, 10 silvers, and 11 bronzes, at the "HeydarAliyev Cup-2024" international tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The six-day competition brought together 116 boxers from fivecountries.

Azerbaijan dominated the overall medal table, earning the HeydarAliyev Cup.

Georgia secured the second position, followed by Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024" is aninternational tournament named in honor of Heydar Aliyev, theNational Leader of Azerbaijan. This event brings together athletesfrom various countries to compete in a range of sports, fosteringinternational cooperation and showcasing athletic talent.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 19 in2024, celebrating Aliyev's legacy and promoting sportsmanship andunity among participating nations.