Explosions Occurred In Kharkiv

On the evening of 18 May, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The region is on air alert.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, possibly outside the regional centre," the report said.

"Explosions were heard in Kharkiv," the report said at 21:19.

Air raid alert in the region. There is a threat of bomb launches.

"Repeated launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aviation in the Kharkiv region," the Ukrainian Air Force reported at 21:22 .

