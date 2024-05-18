Education Minister Reviews Plans To Modernize Education System, Develop Human Resources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafza, reviewed on Saturday key features of the administrative modernization plans within the education system and human resources development.Mahafza gave his remarks during a speech he delivered via video conference as part of the "Public Sector Modernization Between Two Years" program held Saturday at the Prime Ministry in a session titled "Education System and Human Resources," attended by head of the Higher Council of the National Centre for Curriculum Development (NCCD), Muhyiddine Touq, and World Bank education expert Zeina Dawani, and moderated by Senator Khalid Bakkar.Mahafza said that the modernization of the public sector and administration cannot be done in isolation from economic modernization in order to face various challenges, most notably the stereotypical organization of institutions, overlaps, and duplication of roles.He pointed to the need to develop education policies in line with human policy development programs and plans, which required a tender to implement the education structure, which included the establishment of the Ministry of Education and Human Development to succeed the Ministries of Education and Higher Education.He explained that the establishment of the proposed ministry contributes to promoting decentralization, strengthening the field, and reducing the operational burdens on the ministry, enabling it to organize and set policies, in addition to strengthening the role of the school and the teacher.He pointed out that it is proposed to create five organizational units (general secretariats), each of which is headed by a general secretary who is responsible for it, namely: Basic Education, which covers the early childhood stages from kindergarten to the first three grades, general education from fourth to twelfth grade, vocational education, higher education, and strategic planning and performance management.