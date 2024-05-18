Giuliani Indicted On Charges Of Election Fraud In US During His Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was a confidant of former US President Donald Trump, was served with a notice of indictment on Friday evening in a case of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Ukrinform, citing Axios , this was reported by Florida Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Giuliani was served with the notice on the same day as he celebrated his 80th birthday in Palm Beach, Florida, immediately after the party guests loudly congratulated him.

"No one is above the law," the Arizona state attorney said on social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a grand jury in Arizona indicted Giuliani and other Trumpists, including 11 electors, on criminal charges of obstructing the legitimate transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.

The 2020 presidential race in Arizona was one of the most fiercely contested. Biden won by just over 10,000 votes over Trump.

Arizona became the fourth state to bring charges against pro-Trump electors, after Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images