Rocket Shell And Mine Explosion Kill 3 Children In Balkh And Badghis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials and local sources in the provinces of Balkh and Badghis have confirmed that three children were killed and another injured due to the explosion of a rocket shell and landmine remnants from past conflicts in these provinces.

Mohammad Essa Wasiq, the spokesperson for the police command in Balkh province, announced in a statement that the incident occurred on Friday, May 17th, in the village of Alam Khil, Balkh district.

The statement mentioned that the explosion happened while three children were playing with a war remnant shell.

According to him, two children, aged 10 and 8, lost their lives in this incident, and another child was injured.

Additionally, local sources in Badghis province reported an explosion of a war remnant mine in the Qadis district of this province.

Reports indicate that this explosion took place in the village of Juwalq, Qadis district, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old teenager.

Meanwhile, Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior the Taliban, reported a mine explosion in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, which did not result in any casualties.

On Tuesday, two deminers from the demining organization also lost their lives due to a mine explosion in Uruzgan.

According to a United Nations report, Afghanistan is one of the world's most mine-contaminated countries, with over 80% of the victims being children.

