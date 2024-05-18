German Interior Minister Calls Out Sharp Rise In Crimes Against Politicians

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, May 18 (IANS/DPA) Germany is experiencing a dangerous escalation of political aggression, as seen by the sharp rise in attacks against politically active people, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the media.

"We must stop this spiral," the Social Democrat (SPD) politician wrote in her article for the Sunday edition of Germany's Welt newspaper.

Last year, 3,691 offences were recorded against public and elected officials and party representatives, including 80 violent offences.

That is an 85 per cent rise over the 1,994 offences seen in 2022 and a nearly 20 per cent increase in violent crimes from the 67 seen in 2022.

"Those affected are threatened, their offices attacked, their homes besieged, their private property damaged or destroyed," Faeser wrote.

On Tuesday, she plans to present the statistics on politically motivated crime for 2023.

She pointed out the attack on Parliament or Bundestag member Matthias Ecke, also from the SPD, who was beaten and hospitalised in Dresden at the beginning of May.

"It was the sad culmination of a large number of attempts at intimidation, threats and acts of violence in recent weeks. We must show unequivocally that the constitutional state will not tolerate this violence."

She said that goes for violence across the political spectrum -- against the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Violence against volunteers or police and rescue workers is also directed against the community, Faeser said.

"The perpetrators celebrate themselves for their fight against a 'system' that they despise. But they are and remain blunt perpetrators of violence, despicable criminals."

"And that is exactly how they should be prosecuted -- and pursued with extensive investigations, which require resources," she noted.