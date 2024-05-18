UN Security Council To Discuss Military Aid To Ukraine At Russia's Request

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday 20 May, the UN Security Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine at Russia's request.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, the Russia delegation will once again try to "condemn" the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 am ET (17:00 pm Kyiv time).

Russia convenes meetings on this topic almost every month, despite the fact that representatives of the UN secretariat and members of the Security Council have stressed the legality of arms supplies to Ukraine and pointed out that Russia itself is actively importing ammunition and weapons from Iran and North Korea.

The same day, at the evening meeting of the Security Council, Russia will put to a vote its own draft resolution banning the deployment of weapons in outer space in order to rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the world community after vetoing a draft document on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in outer space proposed by the United States and Japan.

As Ukrinform reported, in April, the Russian Federation vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution against the proliferation of weapons in outer space. The document was voted for by 13 out of 15 members of the Security Council. Only Russia spoke out against it, while China abstained.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that Russia's vote against the draft document may indicate that Moscow is hiding something.

According to media reports, Russia is trying to develop a nuclear weapon that would destroy satellites with a large energy wave during detonation.

On 6 May, the UN General Assembly discussed the situation around the Russian veto , with most speakers condemning it.