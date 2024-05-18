Kuwait Municipal By-Elections Results Announced

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Waleed Al-Dagher and Fahad Al-Ajmi won seats of the sixth and ninth constituencies, respectively, in the 13th legislative term of the 2024 Municipal Council on Saturday.

Announcing the results of the by-elections tonight, head of the main committee of the sixth constituency Abdullah Al-Attal said Al-Dagher got 3,322 votes.

Meanwhile, head of the main committee of the ninth constituency Nasser Al-Badr said Al-Ajmi got 10,404 votes.

The results came after completion of the vote counting following a 12-hour voting process.

Ten nominees were as contesting for the vacant seat in the sixth constituency and eight for the seat in the ninth district. The number of voters in the six and ninth constituencies hit 79,754 and 134,683 respectively.

The election was held after the Municipal Council announced on April 22 the vacancy of seats of Nasser Al-Kafif and Faheed Al-Muwaizri. (pickup previous)

