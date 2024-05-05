WFP Warns Of Famine Spreading From Northern To Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The World Food Program (WFP) on Sunday warned of a full-scale famine in the northern Gaza Strip, adding that the situation is also worsening in the south, where children have died from hunger and malnutrition.WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said that there is a "total famine in the northern Gaza Strip and the tragic situation is spreading and worsening in the south."According to AFP, McCain called for "a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that what can be explained is that there is a total famine in the north and it is moving towards the south.""This is based on what World Food Program staff in Gaza have seen and experienced," McCain said.