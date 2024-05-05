OIC Welcomes the Decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Recognize the State of Palestine

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 3 May 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to recognize the State of Palestine, considering it a significant step that is consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and that contributes to enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return, to self-determination, and to embody the establishment of the independent State of Palestine, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds as its capital.

The OIC has renewed its call on all countries of the world that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine as soon as possible, in support of international efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving peace and stability in the region, based on the vision of the two-state solution and the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.



