Tumults Of Anti-Islamists In Front Of Azerbaijani Embassy In London: Armenian Lobby Behind Case

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Recently, the trend of increasing sympathy for Islam among theChristian community in Europe has begun to be a concern for someradical groups. Islam accepted naturally and freely in Europe andWestern countries, makes a good impression on most people. BecauseIslam strongly condemns coercion, violence, and, most importantly,violations of human and women's rights.

Unfortunately, Islamophobic, racist, and radical forces existtoday, as always in history. Social networks promote Islamophobiain society every day in the posts of those radical anti-Islamists this, they exhibit their radical positions under the guise ofChristianity and gather partners.

Azerbaijan is also an Islamic country and at the same time, itis a home for nations from different religions. In particular,there have been no problems related to religious radicalism in thecountry. But the fact that radical religious groups attempted toriot in front of our diplomatic corps in London today suggests thatthe matter is somewhat different.

Islamophobic and racist forces living in London held a gatheringin front of the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in London,located in Holland Park.

Among the participants of the action was Stephen ChristopherYaxley-Lennon, known as an Islamophobic propagandist in Britain andone of the most famous right-wing activists in Great Britain, whowas previously convicted. The radical Islamist criminal activist isalso known as Tommy Robinson.







Although he was banned from entering London for a long time, hedid not step back from his biased position and took the initiativeto hold illegal protests.

However, certain reasons connecting Robinson with Azerbaijanhave not gone unnoticed. If we take into account that Azerbaijan isthe homeland of other religions, in addition to Islam, then theclaim of a radical anti-Islamist activist like Tommy Robinsonagainst Azerbaijan does not seem very realistic. What is real isthe presence of Armenian flags in the action.

It means that the Armenian lobby tried to get an opportunityfrom the processes that took place in London, and in order to takeadvantage of this, with the support of radical groups in London,they managed to hold an action in front of the Azerbaijani embassyin Great Britain.

Although the movement did not cause serious consequences, itattracted the public's attention with unpleasant impressions. Thismeeting, which reflects both religion and anti-Azerbaijani spirit,is undoubtedly one of the goals of the Armenian lobby organizationagainst Azerbaijan. Despite all the efforts, the hopes of theradical brains have failed this time.