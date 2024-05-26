Ministry Of Internal Affairs Carries Out Measures Against Cyber Fraud And Bank Card Theft In Jalilabad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs has carried out measuresagainst cyber fraud and bank card theft in Jalilabad district, Azernews reports.

Employees of the Jalilabad District Police Department have hunginformation boards near public catering facilities, paymentterminals and ATMs for the purpose of cyber awareness ofcitizens.

These boards provide detailed information on the most commontechniques used by cybercriminals.

In addition, during educational talks, police officers gaverecommendations to citizens about cyber security rules and pointedout the inadmissibility of providing bank and personal informationto the other party. Citizens have been advised to be vigilant inthis regard and to report to the police if they encountercybercrime cases.