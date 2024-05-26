Azerbaijan Imports Over 224 Tons Of Hazelnuts From Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-March, Azerbaijan has imported 224.2 tons ofhazelnuts from Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports withreference to the Kyrgyzstan National Statistical Committee ofKyrgyzstan.

In total, during the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan exported 13.5thousand tons of hazelnuts, which is 3.4 times more than during thesame period in 2023.

The main importers of hazelnuts from Kyrgyzstan in the firstquarter were Russia (4.8 thousand tons), Uzbekistan (2.5 thousandtons) and China (2.1 thousand tons).