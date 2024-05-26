Mexico's 'Heat Dome' Has Already Killed Dozens Of People As Hotter Days Loom

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mexico's 'heat dome' has already killed dozens of people ashotter days loom Mexico has been reeling from a high-pressureweather phenomenon known as a 'heat dome,' which has trapped hotair over much of the country, creating record-breaking temperaturesthat have surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) insome places, Azernews reports citing Reuters .

The extreme heat smothering much of Mexico has killed dozens ofpeople across multiple states over recent weeks, the country'shealth ministry said in a report published on Thursday, with hottertemperatures forecast for coming days.

Heat-related causes killed 22 people between May 12 and 21,according to preliminary figures shared by Mexico's healthministry.

The 10-day period overlapped with the second and third heatwaves out of five forecast for March to July by the country's topweather agencies. The third heat wave is ongoing.

The new deaths bring the toll from the extreme temperatures to48 since the hot season began on March 17, mostly due to heatstroke and some to dehydration. At the same point in Mexico's hotseasons of 2022 and 2023, the health ministry had reported just twoand three heat-related deaths, respectively.

Health ministry data also shows hundreds more people havesurvived heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration and other heat-relatedconditions.

Sweltering heat has exacerbated a nationwide drought andstrained Mexico's power grid, with monkeys dropping dead from treesdue to suspected dehydration.

Imminent relief is not yet on the horizon, according toresearchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Mexico could experience its hottest temperatures on record inthe next 10-15 days, the researchers said on Wednesday.