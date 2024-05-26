PM Vishwakarma Scheme Launches In Nashik To Revolutionize Local Skill Development

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a groundbreaking move to empower local artisans and traditional businesses, the Skill Development Department of Nashik, in partnership with Jan Shikshan Sanstha (JJS), has initiated the PM Vishwakarma scheme this week. This transformative initiative aims to provide vocational skill enhancement training to lakhs of Vishwakarma individuals in Nashik until 2028.



Shreekant Patil, trainer, consultant & mentor guides the first batch of participants through the commencement of the scheme on 24th May, 2024. During the comprehensive six-day training program, each beneficiary will be equipped with a Vishwakarma kit valued at Rs 15,000, in addition to receiving an incentive allowance and a prestigious training certificate. Notably, beneficiaries will have access to financial support, with each participant eligible to receive a total of 3 lakh rupees divided into installments of 1 lakh and 2 lakh in the first and second phases respectively, at a modest 5% interest rate. Importantly, this financial aid is provided without the need for collateral or voucher.



The primary objective of the PM Vishwakarma scheme is to uplift local artisans and promote self-employment opportunities within the unorganized and informal sector. Prospective applicants seeking to benefit from this scheme must be engaged in any of the 18 specified family-based traditional businesses, thereby fostering economic growth and sustainability in the region.



With a strong commitment towards inclusivity, the PM Vishwakarma scheme is dedicated to ensuring that all eligible individuals have the opportunity to thrive and prosper through vocational training and financial assistance. By empowering artisans and traditional businesses in Nashik, this initiative strives to build a more vibrant and resilient community for all.

CE Shreekant Patil, Founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, Certified LEAN, ZED, TEV Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Devel Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Union, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India.



